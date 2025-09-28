SVG PM Urges US to Mend Fences with Cuba

In a passionate address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, delivered a powerful plea for the United States to normalize relations with Cuba, calling the decades-long estrangement a “hemispheric rupture” that benefits no one.

Gonsalves remarks resonated with a growing international sentiment that the time has come to end the embargo and foster a relationship based on mutual respect, international law, and the shared interests of both nations.

“It is long overdue for the fractured relationship between the United States of America and Cuba be made whole,” he declared, emphasizing the need for peace, security, and shared prosperity in the region.

The General Assembly has repeatedly urged the US to lift the embargo.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, maintaining strong bilateral ties with both the US and Cuba, finds itself in a unique position to understand the complexities of the situation.

“My country has excellent bilateral relations with the USA and Cuba; it pains us greatly to see our friends and neighbours in such a condition of extreme dissonance,” the Prime Minister stated.

Highlighting the willingness of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to facilitate dialogue, the Caribbean Prime Minister offered the region’s services as a mediator. “We in CARICOM are prepared to act as the healing balm of Gilead,” he announced, signaling a proactive approach to bridging the divide.

The US embargo against Cuba, initially imposed in 1960 and later strengthened, has been a defining feature of the two nations’ relationship for over six decades. The embargo, rooted in Cold War tensions and the nationalization of American-owned properties by the Cuban government, has had a profound impact on the Cuban economy and its people. While there have been periods of eased restrictions, particularly under the Obama administration, the overall policy remains largely in place.

The Embargo’s Toll