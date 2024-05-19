SVG PM attends Shrimp Fishing Event hosted by Taiwan President-elect

Taiwanese President-elect Hosts Caribbean Leaders at Shrimp Fishing Event

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was among the Caribbean leaders who attended a shrimp fishing event on Sunday in Taiwan.

President-elect of Taiwan Lai Ching-te (賴清德) hosted the shrimp fishing event on Sunday morning to welcome visiting leaders from the Republic of China’s (ROC) diplomatic allies who are in Taiwan to attend his inauguration on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lai said, “We will work with all sides to build a nation of prosperity and maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” Lai said at the beginning of the event held at an indoor shrimp fishing pond on the outskirts of Taipei.

“And Taiwan is not alone.”We have been working with international friends like you who also uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights,” he said in a rare English address.

Lai said Sunday’s shrimp fishing was a way for his guests to relax by engaging in a traditional Taiwanese pastime.

The Caribbean guest list included John Briceño, prime minister of Belize; Philip J. Pierre, prime minister of St. Lucia; Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and deputy prime minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.