Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he understands that the Opposition’s solution to crime is to get help from overseas. However, on Sunday, Gonsalves said he did not know what was meant by that.

“We work very closely with the RSS. We work closely with CARICOM Impacts, the implementing Agency for crime and security. On the intelligence issues, we work very closely with the Joint Intelligence Fusion Center, which we contribute to and which is located in Barbados and operating under CARICOM Impacts and with support from other entities”.

“We work very closely with the security agencies of the United States, Britain, Canada and France. In terms of legislative work, we work very closely with those with the British and the Canadian governments in terms of legislative work and also with the Australian and New Zealand government and through the Commonwealth”.

Gonsalves said in terms of forensics, SVG has its own forensic lab; however, there are arrangements with forensic lab facilities in Jamaica, Trinidad and the FBI for specific things.

“Of course, to get help from the FBI. The FBI, as you know, has its own federal offences to deal with, and they have from the 50 states of the United States also to deal with, because they would call on the FBI to. I don’t know if the Leader of the Opposition is talking about having a white man from Canada or from England to come run the Police Force”.

“My friend Patrick Manning had a Deputy and a Deputy Commissioner from Canada, and they had no effect. I don’t know if the opposition’s mindset is a neo-colonial one”.

Gonsalves said they have also worked closely with Interpol and have legislative frameworks to address certain things.

“I don’t know what Friday is talking about in getting additional assistance”, Gonsalves said.