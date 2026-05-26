PM Friday to address nation on cost-of-living relief

Prime Minister Godwin Friday will on Tuesday deliver a National Address focused entirely on the Government’s new cost-of-living and fuel-relief measures for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the address, the Prime Minister will outline specific relief interventions designed to cushion the impact of rising global fuel and shipping costs on local households and businesses.

This upcoming National Address will take the place of the press conference originally scheduled for today, which the Office of the Prime Minister announced will no longer proceed as planned.

To ensure the public is fully informed, the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that a detailed briefing note and the full text of the Address will be shared with media houses.