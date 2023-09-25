St Vincent PM, UAE MOFA discuss development and renewable energy

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently engaged in a meeting with Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The meeting, which took place on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, involved discussions between the two parties regarding bilateral cooperation across many domains such as development and renewable energy.

The parties involved also examined subjects on the schedule of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, encompassing matters related to climate change and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to enhancing its notable diplomatic ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as fostering collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the realm of developmental endeavors.

The gathering was graced by the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, the Minister of State for International Cooperation.