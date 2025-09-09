SVG PM calls for Africa-Caribbean visa free travel

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has passionately advocated for visa-free travel between African and Caribbean nations, marking a significant step towards strengthening historical and cultural bonds between the two regions.

Speaking at a landmark gathering in Shashemene, Ethiopia, Gonsalves highlighted the transformative potential of removing travel restrictions. Drawing from his 2005 visit to Ethiopia, he emphasized the importance of expanding visa-free policies beyond bilateral agreements, envisioning a broader continental and regional approach.

“As sure as the sun rises, we will succeed,” Gonsalves declared, not only addressing travel freedoms but also touching on the critical issue of reparatory justice for historical injustices.

The event held profound symbolic weight, representing the first time such a large contingent of Caribbean leaders had assembled in Ethiopia, particularly in Shashemene – a location with deep significance for the Rastafari movement.

The Ethiopian government’s longstanding commitment of 500 acres of land for Rastafari repatriation underscores the deep cultural connections between Africa and the Caribbean.