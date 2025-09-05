PM to visit Rastafarian community in Sheshemane

PRIME MINISTER TO VISIT ETHIOPIA

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to arrive in Ethiopia on Saturday ahead of the Second Africa-Caricom Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Summit, which convenes on Sunday September 7, 2025, will discuss issues of Reparations/Reparatory Justice, Strengthening Caribbean-Africa relations, Climate Innovation and Cultural Exchange.

The Prime Minister’s delegation comprises Spouse of the Prime Minister Eloise Gonsalves, Historian Professor G. Michael Dennie, Representatives from the Rastafarian Community Selwyn Patterson add Ajid Duncan, Senior Technician (API) Antonio Richards and Security Officer Kendal Horne.

On September 8, the Prime Minister and his delegation will visit the Rastafarian Community in Sheshemane.

The delegation will return to the state on September 10.