SVG PM vows to tackle ‘unacceptable’ crime situation

In a recent press conference following a diplomatic trip to Taiwan, Prime Minister Godwin Friday addressed a series of “troubling incidents” involving shootings that occurred on Friday and Saturday. Describing the current security climate as “unacceptable,” the Prime Minister outlined a multifaceted strategy to regain control and ensure citizen safety.

A central theme of the Prime Minister’s remarks was the proliferation of illegal weapons. He emphasized that since the country does not manufacture firearms, the focus must shift to stopping them from entering the borders.

“Part of the problem is that there’s just simply too many guns coming into St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” the Prime Minister stated, adding that it is “disturbing” that intelligence exists regarding entry points yet the flow continues. He confirmed that a specific plan is being implemented to address this aspect of the crisis.

To combat the violence, the Prime Minister highlighted recent leadership meetings and structural changes within the police force. Following a meeting in Bequia with the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Coast Guard, he signaled a shift in strategy.

Operational Shifts: The Prime Minister noted that “policing has to change” and indicated that the public should view recent leadership adjustments as a sign that there is a “new sheriff in town”.

The Prime Minister noted that “policing has to change” and indicated that the public should view recent leadership adjustments as a sign that there is a “new sheriff in town”. Accountability: He stressed that the current “laissez-faire” situation, where crimes are committed without accountability, must end. He asserted that perpetrators must be “apprehended, prosecuted, and jailed” to restore the system’s integrity.

The Prime Minister also discussed leveraging international relationships, specifically with Taiwan, to bolster national security.

While Taiwan has provided equipment such as bulletproof vests and initiated exchange programs for close protection training, the Prime Minister expressed a desire for more “beefed up” and strategic assistance.

He emphasized that aid must fit into a central, strategic plan rather than being limited to surplus vehicles or equipment that may not meet the country’s most urgent needs.

Acknowledging his previous stance while in opposition, the Prime Minister did not shy away from the burden of leadership. He stated that a government’s primary duty is the security of its citizens and accepted full responsibility for creating an environment where crime is deterred.

“I take the responsibility to make that situation better,” the Prime Minister affirmed, calling for a societal conversation where “everybody has a part to play”. He vowed to persist with the government’s new security measures “until the problem is resolved,” ensuring that citizens no longer feel “afraid to go out”.