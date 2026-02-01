The ‘Rotting’ truth of the PM’s Residence

St Vincent Prime Minister Godwin Friday has described the state of the official residence as “truly upsetting” and in much worse condition than he initially anticipated. While he had expected to only perform cosmetic upgrades like painting and changing curtains, a professional assessment revealed significant structural and safety issues.

Friday reported to parliament that the entire electrical system is a fire hazard and needs to be replaced. Additionally, the roof sheeting is corroded and leaking in some areas, and the rails around the building are rotting, which he described as urgent and dangerous.

He expressed concern over the living conditions for the security staff, noting they are forced to sleep in bunks with four people to a room. He stated he would not be comfortable living in the residence knowing the people guarding him were living under those conditions.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these repairs are not about “nicing up” his personal space but are about preserving a heritage building for the country. He argued that the residence and Government House should be maintained by a special institution or unit to ensure they are kept up on a regular basis, rather than being left to the discretion of the residents.

A provision of $1.5 million was placed in the budget for the work. However, the Prime Minister indicated that he would seek assistance from private contributors interested in heritage projects so that taxpayers do not have to bear the full cost of the repairs.

Friday noted that the former prime minister had lived there for over 20 years and left the building in a state of disrepair as they moved on to “better accommodations”. He contrasted this with his personal home in Bequia, which he maintains regularly to avoid such large-scale problems.