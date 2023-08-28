EIGHT (8) PERSONS ARRESTED IN JOINT POLICE OPERATION IN PAUL’S AVENUE SVG

A joint police operation between the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), the Narcotics Unit, and the Special Services Unit (SSU) in Paul’s Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, resulted in the arrest of eight (8) persons and the seizure of one hundred and eighty-two (182) rocks of cocaine, which is equivalent to thirty-six (36) grams, a quantity of cannabis, and the sum of $448.00 USD, $2270.00 ECC, and $20.00 BBD.

During the operation, the police searched several people, houses, and businesses, which resulted in the confiscation of the illegal substance.

As a result of the seizures, two (2) suspects were charged. (1) Lemar “Chak” Isaacs, a 21-year-old unemployed man of Mc Kie’s Hill, was charged with possession of eight (8) grams of cocaine with intent to supply it to another; (2) Dimron Mc Donald, a 33-year-old self-employed man of New Montrose, was charged with possession of eighteen (18) grams of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The other six (6) people were discharged pending further investigations.

Both men appeared before the Magistrate Court on Monday, August 28, 2023, and pleaded guilty to the respective charges. McDonald was fined $636.00 ECC forthwith or two (2) months in prison, while Isaacs was fined $273.00 forthwith or one (1) month in prison.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has opened an investigation into the monies that were confiscated.

These operations are part of the RSVGPF’s strategic plan to combat illegal activities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : RSVGPF