Corporal 603 Selmon Bailey passes

RSVGPF Welfare Association Mourns the Loss of Corporal 603 Bailey

In a somber announcement that has deeply touched the law enforcement community, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Welfare Association has shared profound grief over the passing of Corporal 603 Bailey, a distinguished officer whose commitment to duty and service has left an indelible mark on the police force and the broader community.

The Association’s heartfelt statement eloquently captured the essence of Corporal Bailey’s professional legacy, emphasizing his unwavering dedication and the significant impact he made during his tenure. “In this time of sorrow,” the statement read, “may you find strength in treasured memories and comfort in the support of those who care.”

While specific details surrounding Corporal Bailey’s passing remain undisclosed, the emotional tribute from his colleagues speaks volumes about the respect and admiration he commanded within the police force. His colleagues remember him not just as a law enforcement professional, but as a compassionate individual who embodied the true spirit of public service.