Police begin island-wide crackdown on derelict vehicles

The Traffic Department has announced a new national effort to clear all the country’s public roads of abandoned or junked vehicles.

According to Superintendent Panel Brown, who heads both traffic, transport and garages, parking vehicles which you do not currently use on public roads will no longer be “the norm.”

Superintendent Brown said the issue has become so severe that many of the smaller public roads are now narrowed down to one lane due to parked/abandoned vehicles.

The police have observed numerous violations throughout the country; however, the most egregious cases were found within residential areas (e.g., homeowners with 2-5 vehicles parked directly next to their gate).

Parking these vehicles creates barriers to normal traffic flow and also creates hazards for residents and visitors alike. In addition to targeting violators, the police are emphasizing planning for private citizens.

Superintendent Brown stated that it is the responsibility of each homeowner/resident to create a designated parking area inside their property lines since each vehicle is private property.

He was adamant in stating that paying taxes does not allow taxpayers to utilize public roads as private parking lots.

The Traffic Department is suggesting that anyone submitting building plans to Physical Planning include adequate parking facilities in order to avoid future road congestions.

Officers have been dispatched island-wide (Windward & Leeward, Interior) to address roadway issues and restore safe travel conditions to the highest standard possible.