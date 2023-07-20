St Vincent’s Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel , along with top officials from the Police, Attorney General’s Office, Coast Guard, and other stakeholders, held an emerging press conference to update the nation on the measures put in place in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Kingstown, which left five (5) people dead and one hospitalized.

Daniel stated that among those killed were people who had survived earlier attempts on their life.

“We are still gathering all of the facts. The police are still in the early phases of their investigations, and In the coming days we will uncover the reasons and persons behind these barbaric acts and follow the facts wherever they lead”.

Daniel stated that he called an emergency meeting of the police force and that they discussed far-reaching solutions aimed at reducing the space in which criminal groups can operate.

“While I cannot reveal operational or tactical details, rest assured that our law enforcement will be robust, engaged, and proactive in their handling of this outbreak. The police and all border control personnel have been put on high alert”.

Daniel said the police cannot act alone in this endeavor, and Communities must cooperate with law enforcement to share information and shun this creeping culture of violence. “At the same time, we must avoid amplifying baseless rumors, especially via social media, which can obscure the truth and potentially generate unfounded hysteria,” he said.

“We will not allow criminal elements to make us prisoners fearful. Rest assured that we are treating this attack with the utmost seriousness and that we are committed to our responsibility to preserve the safety of every person in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Daniel said as the investigations progress, the government and the police will update citizens on findings and responses.

“We will also accelerate the implementation of multifaceted measures designed to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and to help prevent such horrific occurrences from becoming commonplace in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Victims Identified

Police Commissioner Colin John said among the dead are Lamont Hector, Donje Hillocks, Jamal Bobb, Ricky Taylor, and Kashie Primus a 13 year old student.

“We have gathered intelligence about possible reprisals, we are taking this very seriously. I am urging the public’s help to solve this particular crime. We will not mention our plans because those listening are not only law-abiding citizens but those engaged in criminality”.

In respect to a voice note circulating that alleges that St. Lucians are involved in the killing, John said they are following leads, but the investigation is still in the early stages. He said based on the crime scene, an assault weapon could possibly have been used in the killings on Wednesday night.

In response to inquiries from the media about who is committing the crimes, John stated that at least 100 people are involved, mostly stemming from a 2014 drug transaction.

John said some of the recent killings are linked; however, these investigations are ongoing.

The country has recorded 35 murders so far in 2023.