26yro Charged With 2022 New Montrose Double Murder

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Significant Breakthrough in 2022 Double Homicide Investigation

 The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the 2022 double homicide of Elon Barbour and Daniel Skerritt of New Montrose.

Following extensive investigations, Omari Sargeant, a 26-year-old labourer of New Montrose, has been arrested and formally charged in connection with the murders. He is expected to be arraigned today, February 7, 2025, at the Serious Offences Court.

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, when two masked men armed with guns approached Barbour and Skerritt in the vicinity of Monkey Puzzle Bar in New Montrose.

Several gunshots were fired, resulting in both men sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Post-mortem evaluations performed on the deceased men determined that they succumbed as a result of gunshot-related injuries.

