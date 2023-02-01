POLICE CONSTABLE DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENDED

As a consequence of videos being circulated on social media depicting some omnibus drivers engaged in dangerous and reckless driving, and irresponsible behaviour, the Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) launched an investigation into the occurrences. This has resulted in Police Constable Joyron Hull of Green being charged with driving dangerously and his driving permit suspended.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Constable Hull was issued with a letter signed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John notifying him that his driving permit has been suspended by virtue of the authority vested in the Commissioner of Police and Licensing Authority in accordance with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 483, Section 51(1) of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2009.

Constable Hull’s driving permit was suspended on 31.01.23, after he was charged with driving motor vehicle HR 981 in a dangerous manner on the 26th of January 2023 at North Union Public Road.

The Commissioner of Police emphasized that the Traffic Branch is aware of the incidents of motorists driving recklessly on public roads. As a result, Traffic Officers have increased vigilance and patrols to curb these incidents.

Commissioner John expresses his gratitude to the law-abiding people for their ongoing cooperation and assistance in the effort to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ roads safe.