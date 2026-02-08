RSVGPF concludes intensive all arms drill course

Precision, control, and coordinated movement were on full display at the Old Montrose Police Centre as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) concluded its intensive “Ceremonial and All Arms Drill Course.” This closing ceremony serves as a vital metric for the RSVGPF to demonstrate organizational discipline and readiness to the community, signaling that the Force operates with the internal order required to maintain public safety.

The two-week program, which ran from January 26 to February 6, 2026, brought together 11 officers from various units across the Force. Conducted in strict accordance with the British Military Drill Manual, the course utilized these global standards to reinforce the professional bearing and consistency essential to a paramilitary organization.

The curriculum was strategically designed to balance physical execution with theoretical understanding, ensuring that long-term institutional discipline is rooted in a clear grasp of police protocol. Training included:

• Practical Instruction: Intensive drills focused on marching, formations, ceremonial movements, and the technical handling and presentation of arms.

• Theoretical Sessions: Comprehensive lessons on drill history and ceremonial protocol, emphasizing the significance of drill in maintaining internal order, boosting morale, and strengthening responsiveness to command.

By integrating these theoretical foundations with physical mastery, the RSVGPF ensures that its officers function as a synchronized unit, capable of maintaining the highest standards of conduct under pressure.

During the closing ceremony, senior leadership underscored the strategic value of this training in validating operational standards and setting expectations for future performance.

Official Key Command/Leadership Insight Operational Impact ASP Wilmet John (Instructor, Police Training School) Drill develops essential habits that extend far beyond ceremonial presentation. Enhances “control under pressure” and the ability to function as a highly coordinated team. Lt. Williams Theobalds (Training Officer) Posture, bearing, and composure communicate professionalism to the public “before it is explained.” Ensures habits from the “drill square” translate into “everyday policing” and consistent public interaction. DCP Frankie Joseph (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Drill is fundamentally about the “control of timing, control of response, and control of self”—qualities that cannot be improvised. Strengthens “public confidence” by ensuring internal discipline is maintained across all ranks and units.

Deputy Commissioner Joseph further articulated that the RSVGPF’s “paramilitary identity” is a practical framework that shapes how authority is exercised and how command is followed. He emphasized that strong internal discipline is the essential prerequisite for maintaining external order.