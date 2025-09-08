RSVGPF vows rigorous justice in police-civilian incidents

In a strong statement addressing recent controversies, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has outlined its comprehensive approach to investigating and addressing serious incidents involving police officers and civilians.

Specifically addressing a widely discussed incident involving a serving police officer and a female victim, the RSVGPF has been unequivocal in its condemnation of violence. The organization confirmed that the accused remains in lawful custody, directly countering public speculation about potential release.

RSVGPF leadership emphasized the importance of maintaining the investigation’s integrity, warning that edited clips and anonymous posts could potentially prejudice legal proceedings and cause additional harm.

“Our primary duty is to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” a senior police official stated. “We are committed to delivering a fair, lawful, and transparent investigation that upholds the highest standards of professional conduct.”

The police force has emphasized its unwavering commitment to thorough and impartial investigations, deploying investigators, preserving critical evidence, and conducting extensive witness interviews. Senior officials stressed that administrative measures are being implemented where necessary to ensure a comprehensive and fair process.

Key Points of Official Statement:

Investigators actively working on the case

Accused officer in police custody

Commitment to following established investigative protocols

Focus on protecting public safety and ensuring justice

The police force has urged media and citizens to:

Rely only on official RSVGPF communications

Avoid circulating unverified claims

Report credible information through official channels

Contact Information for Reporting: