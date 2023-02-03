St Vincent police discover guns, ammo in Bower Mountain, Georgetown

GUNS, AMMUNITION DISCOVERED DURING OPERATION, BOWER MOUNTAIN GEORGETOWN

A joint operation between members of the Narcotics, Rapid Response, and Special Services Units was conducted in Bower Mountain, Georgetown on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

During the operation, one AR-15 rifle, One Draco gun, two magazines, and ninety-three (93) rounds of 5.56 ammunition were discovered and seized by the police.

Four (4) persons were arrested on suspicion and taken into custody pending the outcome of an investigation into the discovery.

No one has been charged up to press time. Investigations are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF