Police Foil Criminal Activity with Arrest of 24-Year-Old

RSVGPF ARRESTS 24-YEAR-OLD IN ILLEGAL FIREARM SEIZURE

In an ongoing operation to curb the spread of illegal firearms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officers from the Narcotics Unit of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have successfully arrested and charged Shemar King, a 24-year-old labourer from Edinboro.

On Saturday, 16th March 2025, acting swiftly and effectively, officers intercepted King in Lowmans Windward. A thorough search of the vehicle he occupied led to the discovery of a 9mm Taurus pistol, an illegal firearm, further disrupting potential criminal activities involving unlawful weapons on our streets.

King was formally charged and taken before the Serious Offences Court on March 17, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $12,000 with one surety, and he was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday until the matter is resolved.

This arrest exemplifies the vigilance and capability of RSVGPF officers who daily confront and mitigate threats posed by illegal firearms. The RSVGPF remains steadfast in its efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal firearms and enhance public safety.