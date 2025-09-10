SVG police force is most hacked govt agency

In a startling revelation that exposes critical digital security vulnerabilities, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Royal Police Force (RSVGPF) has been identified as the most frequently targeted government entity in a comprehensive cybersecurity analysis.

The analysis, conducted by a regional cybersecurity entity, uncovered significant digital security gaps within the police force’s technological infrastructure.

Gonsalves emphasized the surprising extent of cyber vulnerabilities, particularly within a critical security agency.

“We discovered that the police force represents the most porous ministry in our government’s digital ecosystem,” Gonsalves stated. “The volume of sensitive information exposed through cybersecurity gaps is particularly concerning, especially considering the police force’s extensive interconnections with various critical systems.”

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves disclosed the findings during the national launch of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.