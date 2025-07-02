Police seek public help in identifying body found in Fair Hall

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased male (John Doe) who was found in the village of Fair Hall on Tuesday, 1st July 2025. The individual was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the police using any of the following:

• Emergency: 911 / 999

• Police Control: (784) 457-1211

• Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200

• Major Crime Unit: (784) 457-1211, Ext. 4876, or speak with any police officer or at any police station you feel comfortable with.

All information shared will be kept strictly confidential.