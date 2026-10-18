SVG police issue stern warning to bikers for independence

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued a stern warning to local and visiting bikers and motorists ahead of the upcoming 47th Independence anniversary celebrations, cautioning that reckless behavior on the nation’s roads will face strict legal enforcement.

Speaking at a national press conference organized by the National Independence Committee, Superintendent of Police Parnell Brown—who serves as Officer in Charge of Traffic and Parade Commander for the independence celebrations—addressed concerns surrounding the expected influx of motorbikes and cars for motorsport activities over the holiday weekend.

Acknowledging that previous events have drawn significant numbers of visiting motorsports enthusiasts, Superintendent Brown sent a direct message to riders and drivers planning to participate in weekend activities.

“It’s not because you are invited here you can come here and break the law,” Superintendent Brown emphasized. “We are not a lawless country. We have to operate within the confines of the law.”

He urged all participants to exercise extreme caution and demonstrate respect for their own safety as well as the lives of citizens and visitors across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To underscore the real-world dangers of road misuse, Superintendent Brown pointed to a fatal incident from the previous year in the Bro area, where a local resident tragically lost their life during motorsport-related activities.

He stressed that motorists owe it to themselves, their families, and the general public to act responsibly and avoid repeating such tragedies on the nation’s highways.

Superintendent Brown assured the public that law enforcement will maintain high visibility throughout the independence festivities. While his duties include commanding the national independence parade, police officers on the beat and vigilant citizens will actively monitor traffic for infractions.

“The citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are very loyal to the police—they report any act of reckless or dangerous driving or riding on our roads,” Brown warned. He confirmed that law enforcement will investigate any reported incidents and prosecute offenders in court.

The traffic chief reminded visitors of the country’s proud identity, calling on everyone to preserve the peace. “We are Hairouna, home of the blessed, and we want it to remain that way,” he concluded, urging all road users to abide by the laws governing the nation.