SVG police launches ‘absolute operational offensive’

St Vincent Police Commissioner Enville Williams has declared a state of “absolute operational offensive” following a series of brazen gun-related incidents that have left three men dead and another wounded.

The violence, which the Commissioner described as a direct assault on the nation’s “soul,” began in Stoney Grounds within a “sanctuary of commerce” during the light of day and continued hours later in Buccament Bay. Williams asserted that these events have forced citizens to question their basic safety, a situation he termed the “real casualty” of the unrest.

In a national address, Commissioner Williams announced that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is mobilizing the full machinery of the state to hunt down criminal elements. He issued a stern warning to those who believe they can operate with impunity, stating, “Your arrogance is your undoing”.

The Commissioner further clarified that law enforcement will not only target gunmen but also those who support them. He warned that anyone providing a roof, a vehicle, or a “wall of silence” for killers will be treated as an accomplice under the full weight of the law.

Addressing the “law-abiding heart” of the country, Williams urged citizens to break their silence, noting that information is the key to stopping the “cancer” of gun lawlessness. He emphasized that misplaced loyalty should not lead to more deaths and explicitly warned against private retribution.

“Vigilantism is not justice,” Williams stated. “It is the fuel that feeds the fire”.

To facilitate the flow of information, the Commissioner confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Department (456-1801) and the Major Crime Units (457-1211) are on standby. Additionally, the police force will inaugurate a QR code in the coming days to allow citizens to submit information freely and anonymously.

Commissioner Williams concluded his address by calling for national unity and resolve, promising that the police will reclaim the streets and ensure that law and order remain absolute in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.