St Vincent police meets with family of man killed in police operation

Commissioner of Police meets with the family of Seage John

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, other members of the police High Command, and Leading Seaman, Bishop Nolan James met with the mother and aunt of the Late, Seage John who was fatally wounded during a police operation in Rose Place on 1st January 2023.

The meeting was held at the Office of the Commissioner of Police at Police Headquarters. During the meeting, the Commissioner extended condolences to Ms. Oniesa John and other family members on the death of her son. He gave an update on the status of the investigation process and informed the family that after the investigation is complete, a Coroner’s Inquest may be held to ascertain the circumstances surrounding John’s death.

During the meeting, the John family raised several concerns about the incident. The Commissioner assured the family that the matter would be thoroughly investigated. He also advised the family that if they so wish, they can seek independent legal advice in the matter.

In addition, the Commissioner told the family that persons with information about the incident can go to the Police Public Relations and Complaints Department to volunteer their statements.

Leading Seaman, Bishop Nolan James consoled the family and prayed with them.

The John Family thanked the Commissioner for the opportunity to vent their views and concerns about the matter.

Source : RSVGPF