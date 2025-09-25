SVG police officers equipped with vital knowledge on men’s health

RSVGPF Officers Equipped with Vital Knowledge on Men’s Health, Prostate Cancer

Scores of officers from the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) were empowered with critical health knowledge during a Men’s Health Symposium hosted at the Old Montrose Police Lecture Hall on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The symposium was a joint initiative between the RSVGPF and the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association (SVGMA) and formed part of national activities to observe Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

A distinguished team of medical professionals from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, led by Dr. Jasmine Ellis-Davy, facilitated the session. The delegation also included Drs. Rohan Deshong, Naja Peters, Mark Cumberbatch, and Realyn Burke, who brought a wealth of expertise to the officers.

During the highly interactive and engaging event, Dr. Deshong delivered a presentation on men’s general health, highlighting the importance of routine check-ups, diet, exercise, and early detection in the prevention of chronic illnesses. Dr. Cumberbatch followed with a detailed discussion on prostate cancer—covering its causes, symptoms, different types, treatment options, and the crucial role of early screening.

The officers demonstrated great interest in the topic, actively posing questions and seeking clarification from the medical experts.

Head of the delegation, Dr. Ellis-Davy, commended the RSVGPF for prioritizing the health of its officers, noting that: “When men, especially those in demanding professions like policing – take proactive steps to safeguard their health, it strengthens not only their individual well-being but also the wellbeing of the communities they serve.”

Following the knowledge-sharing session, the medical team conducted a series of on-site health checks for participating officers, including blood sugar testing, blood pressure monitoring, and the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which is vital for detecting early signs of prostate cancer.

The symposium reinforced the message that early detection saves lives and underscored the RSVGPF’s ongoing commitment to promoting the health and wellbeing of its officers as they serve and protect the nation.