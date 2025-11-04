Police urge peace, tolerance ahead of general elections

RSVGPF REINFORCES CALL FOR PEACE, RESPONSIBLE CONDUCT DURING ELECTION SEASON

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is appealing to all citizens to uphold peace, tolerance, and respect as the nation moves toward General Elections.

The RSVGPF reminds the public that this period calls for calm and thoughtful conduct, particularly in how opinions are shared and disagreements managed. Every Vincentian has a role in protecting the democratic process through measured words and responsible actions.

The Force continues to promote a climate of cooperation and reason, noting that the choices made by individuals (both in public and private spaces) can either strengthen unity or sow division. Vincentians are encouraged to act with patience, understanding, and restraint to preserve the harmony that defines the nation.

Reports have reached the police regarding damage to campaign material in some areas. The RSVGPF is reminding persons that such behaviour undermines the democracy and may amount to an offence under the Criminal Code (Cap. 124). Section 267 provides that “any person who, without lawful excuse, destroys or damages any property belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property, or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, is guilty of an offence.”

The Force has also observed rising political tension and urges everyone to prevent disagreements from turning hostile. All reports of threats, intimidation, or violence will be investigated swiftly and impartially, and offenders prosecuted according to law.

Political parties are likewise encouraged to continue promoting calm among their supporters and to reinforce messages of respect for opposing views. The example set by leaders can go a long way in keeping the campaign atmosphere peaceful.

The RSVGPF also reminds citizens that the Representation of the People Act (Cap. 6) addresses election-related offences, including the use of threats, violence, or disorderly conduct to influence or disrupt the democratic process.

The RSVGPF remains impartial and committed to maintaining order and safety throughout the election period, and asks for the continued cooperation of all citizens in ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines demonstrates maturity, respect, and pride as Election Day approaches.