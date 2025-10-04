174 SVG police officers promoted at Sunset Parade

RSVGPF PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCED AT SUNSET PARADE

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly announced a new wave of appointments and promotions across the Police Force, the SVG Coast Guard Service, and the SVG Fire Brigade at the Sunset Parade held on the Parade Square of the Old Montrose Police Compound on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

In a moment of national significance, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General, acting on the advice of the Police Service Commission after consultation with the Prime Minister, confirmed the appointment of Mr. Envill Williams as Commissioner of Police. The Police Service Commission further approved a series of promotions within the RSVGPF, marking an important milestone for the Force and its continued service to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Police Service Commission Confirmations – General Administration

Commissioner of Police• Mr. Envill Williams, ACP

Assistant Commissioners of Police

• Mr. Trevor Bailey, SOP

• Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, SOP

• Mr. Benzil Samuel, SOP

Superintendents of Police

• Mr. Foster Scott, ASP

• Mr. Parnel Browne, ASP

• Mr. Oswin Elgin Richards, ASP

• Mr. Dwayne Bailey, ASP (Superintendent of Prisons)

• Mr. Junior Nero, ASP

Assistant Superintendents of Police

• Mr. Angus Morris, Inspector of Police

• Mr. Nolan Dallaway, Inspector of Police

• Mr. Vaughn Miller, Inspector of Police

• Mr. Lyndon Oliver, Inspector of Police

• Mrs. Ashlyn Bristol, Inspector of Police

• Mr. Olson Rodney, Inspector of Police

• Mr. Wilmet John, Inspector of Police

• Mr. Irwin Adams, Inspector of Police

Inspectors of Police

• Station Sergeant Ken Samuel

• Station Sergeant Kenny Jones

• W/Station Sergeant Mahlon Cuffy

• W/Station Sergeant Bernadett Matthews

• Station Sergeant Keon Graham

• Station Sergeant Kendal Horne

• Station Sergeant Biorn Duncan

• Station Sergeant Casanki Quow

• Station Sergeant Kem Smart

• W/Sergeant 594 Corlene Samuel

Station Sergeants of Police

• Sgt 163 Disirael Lett

• Sgt 689 Decon Chewitt

• Sgt 7 Wendel Corridon

• Sgt 211 Renford Jack

• Sgt 728 Casey Morris

• Sgt 333 Gamal Bowens

• W/Sgt 712 Nichola Williams

• Sgt 236 Royden Hannaway

• Sgt 729 Daniel Prescott

• Sgt 776 Stephen Billy

• Sgt 264 Dwight Matthews

• Sgt 138 Emil Jacobs

• Sgt 644 Malcome Alexander

• W/Sgt 593 Karla Timm

• Sgt 403 Nigel John

• W/Sgt 433 Michelle Francis

Coast Guard Service Police Service Commission Confirmations

Commander of Coast Guard

• Mr. Deon Henry, Lt Cdr

Lieutenant Commanders

• Mr. Vinton John, Lt

• Mr. William Theobalds, Lt

Lieutenants

• Mr. Brangurgon Glasgow, Sub Lt

• Mr. Vincent Gordon, Sub Lt

Sub Lieutenants

• Chief Petty Officer 300 Kenlet Francis

• Chief Petty Officer 237 Osborne Johnson

Chief Petty Officers

• Petty Officer 361 Darron Robinson

• Petty Officer 848 Marcel Morris

• Petty Officer 780 Sasha Martin

• Petty Officer 58 Owen Issacs

SVG Fire Brigade — Police Service Commission Confirmations

Superintendent of Police (Fire Chief)

• Mr. Mark Ellis, ASP

Assistant Superintendent of Police

• Mr. Curtis Clarke, Inspector of Police

Inspector of Police

• S/Sgt Terrance Williams

Station Sergeant of Police

• Sgt 112 Etharan Bowens

Beyond the above confirmations, the force recorded additional promotions and acting appointments approved by the Commissioner of Police, as well as promotions within the Fire Brigade and the Coast Guard Service. In summary:

Sergeants of Police promoted: 21

• RSVGPF: 19

• SVG Fire Brigade: 2

Corporals of Police promoted: 31

• RSVGPF: 27

• SVG Fire Brigade: 4

Acting appointments in policing ranks: 49

• Acting Sergeants of Police: 17

• Acting Corporals of Police: 32

Coast Guard promotions (non commissioned ranks): 15

• Petty Officers: 6

• Leading Seamen: 7

• Acting Petty Officers: 1

• Acting Leading Seaman: 1

Total promoted or confirmed across all services: 174

While conferring these promotions and confirmations, the Commissioner reminded ranks at the Sunset Parade that the burden of law enforcement in any free society is weighty, and it must be carried with discipline, restraint, and professionalism. He underscored the expectations that the Vincentian public rightly places on the RSVGPF to perform with integrity, tact, and sound judgment. The Commissioner affirmed that recognition matters and that the organisation must continue to reward good work. He also encouraged those whose names were not promoted to treat this moment not as a setback but as a call to excellence, and to keep their service at a standard that makes their names synonymous with reliability and honour.

The RSVGPF, the SVG Coast Guard Service, and the SVG Fire Brigade congratulate all officers who have been granted upward mobility. The organisation thanks their families for their support and looks forward to even higher standards of public safety and service.