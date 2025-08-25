SVG police recruits receive financial investigation training

In a joint effort to strengthen law enforcement capabilities, the Regional Security System in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, successfully conducted a specialized training program in Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery to police recruits.

Through the smooth coordination of the Commissioners Office the training spanned from the 18th to -22nd of August 2025 and involved presentations from experts and practitioners in the area of Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery.

The training, held at the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Police Force Training School Academy at Belair, focused on introducing recruit officers to financial investigations and asset recovery.

The recruits were introduced to financial investigation tools and asset recovery mechanisms such as compulsory and provisional orders, cash summary proceedings, civil recovery, and confiscation. The training also exposed the recruits to essential topics such as digital evidence handling, open source investigations and case management.

This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment of the Regional Security System through the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) to incorporate financial investigations into all aspects of crime fighting.

It marks an ongoing partnership between the ARU and the Financial Intelligence Units across the RSS subregion to promote knowledge sharing and capacity building aimed at introducing an alternative approach to crime fighting. An alternative approach that focuses on taking the benefit from crime.

The training showed a high level of commitment with the Director and Deputy Director of Financial Intelligence delivering presentations and sharing their experiences with the police recruits. The police recruits have expressed great appreciation for the work being done and the early exposure to this specialized area to help in their crime-fighting efforts.

The RSS, represented by the Director of the Asset Recovery Unit, Kisha Sutherland, and Financial Investigations Advisor, Javed Rebeiro expressed thanks to the Commissioner of Police, Envill Williams, the Director and Staff of the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Commandant and staff of the Training School for the great levels of cooperation demonstrated and investment in strengthening the personnel capacity of law enforcement officers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.