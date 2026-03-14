SVG Police Renew Search For Alphonso Horne

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is once again appealing to the public for assistance in locating Mr. Alphonso Horne, a 37-year-old conductor of Calder, who has been missing since January 27, 2026.

This matter was first brought to the public’s attention on February 3, 2026, and despite that earlier appeal, Mr. Horne remains missing. We are making a sincere and heartfelt call to anyone who may know something, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and assist the police.

Somewhere, someone may have seen Mr. Horne, spoken with him, heard something, or knows details that could help investigators trace his movements. What may seem like a small piece of information could be the very thing that helps bring answers to his family.

This is more than a police matter. A family is waiting. Loved ones are hoping. Every day without answers is another day of pain and uncertainty. If you know something, now is the time to speak. Silence helps no one, but information can make a difference.

Mr. Horne reportedly stated that he was going to Diamond to visit a friend when he was last seen on January 27, 2026.

Description:

• Height: 5 feet 4 inches

• Build: Slim

• Complexion: Dark brown

• Hair: Cane-row plait hairstyle

• Distinguishing mark: Tattoo of a scorpion on his right hand

Last seen wearing: a red shirt, white and red beach pants, and white Nike slippers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Alphonso Horne is asked to contact 911 or 999, Police Control at 457-1211, the Public Relations and Complaints Department at 485-6891, the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810, or any police station or police officer.