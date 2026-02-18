SVG police seize 23 pounds of cocaine, 2 charged

JOINT POLICE OPERATION LEADS TO COCAINE SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WEST KINGSTOWN

St Vincent Police Force through their Narcotics Unit, the Rapid Response Unit, and the Special Services Unit carried out a joint operation in West Kingstown, which resulted in the recovery of 22.9 pounds of cocaine and the arrest of two 36-year-old men, Sebastian “Bush” Audain of Lowmans Bay and Alvin Cyrus of Largo Height. Both were charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled drug.

The presence of this quantity of narcotics at a residential location underscores why coordinated efforts are essential to maintaining the stability and peace of our neighbourhoods. By removing contraband and disrupting the networks behind it, the Force continues to uphold the law and maintain public order.

This matter has since progressed before the courts, resulting in the following outcomes:

Sebastian “Bush” Audain appeared before the Family Court on February 18, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was remanded into custody, and the matter was transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court on February 19, 2026, for sentencing.

Alvin Cyrus pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 ECC with one surety. His matter was transferred to the Serious Offences Court scheduled on March 2, 2026.

Persons with information that may assist police are encouraged to contact Police Control at 457-1211 or the Public Relations and Complaints Department 485-6891. All information will be treated with strict confidence.