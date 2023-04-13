St Vincent police shoot ‘mentally ill’ man in leg during confrontation

Mentally ill man wounded during confrontation with the Police in Rillan Hill

On Thursday, 13 April 2023, the Police at the Questelles Police Station received a report of a mentally ill man pelting stones at persons and vehicles at Rillan Hill Public Road.

As a result, a party of men were dispatched to the scene. Dwayne Moses, a 25-year-old Rillan Hill resident, was met at the Rillan Hill Public Road with stones in his hands and behaving in a very aggressive manner.

The Police attempted to restrain Mr. Moses and in the process, he was shot in his leg.

He was transported to the Buccament Polyclinic for medical treatment before being transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he is currently a patient.

Source : RSVGPF