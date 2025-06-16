On Monday, the police in St Vincent provided limited information regarding a shooting incident in Chauncey, which resulted in an officer from the Special Services Unit requiring medical assistance outside of SVG.

The incident occurred amidst the police’s investigation into unregistered firearms and ammunition during a pre-dawn operation.

Reliable sources have reported to St Vincent Times that the officer was inadvertently shot by a fellow colleague, apparently at close range.

On Monday, Police Commissioner Enville Williams stated that the officer in question is a constable with 17 years of experience. He refrained from disclosing the officer’s name, citing privacy concerns due to the officer’s pursuit of medical intervention overseas.

Williams told the media the officer is doing well; however, he did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

St Vincent Times unterstands that the officer hails from the community of Calder and has been identified as Andre John.

The report obtained by this publication indicates that John was transported to Trinidad on Saturday evening.

According to knowledgeable sources, John was encountering difficulties with breathing. A medical professional conveyed to St Vincent Times on Saturday evening that when a person encounters respiratory distress after sustaining a gunshot wound, it could indicate potential damage to the lungs or liver.

On Monday, law enforcement officials clarified that a second person was injured during the raid on Saturday and is currently receiving treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.