RSVGPF officer shot during raid in Chauncey

A St Vincent police officer was accidentally shot by another officer on Saturday, the 14th, during an early morning raid at a house in the Carco area of Chauncey, according to sources.

Sources indicate that the officer currently in the ICU at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is expected to be flown to Trinidad on Saturday night.

According to informed sources, the officer has been experiencing trouble with breathing. A medical personnel informed St Vincent Times on Saturday evening that when an individual experiences difficulty breathing following a gunshot wound, it may suggest injury to the lungs or liver.

St Vincent Times understands that another person injured in the raid is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The incident took place during the police’s search for unregistered firearms and ammunition.

The police have not yet provided a statement regarding the incident. Nonetheless, this publication understands that the police may release a statement on Sunday.