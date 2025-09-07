SVG cop implicated in brutal stabbing of ex-girlfriend

A St Vincent police officer is currently in custody after allegedly launching a savage attack on his ex-girlfriend in Villa.

The brutal assault occurred in Villa, where the officer is accused of breaking into the victim’s home through a window and launching a vicious attack that left the young woman with over 20 stab wounds according to sources.

The victim was rushed to the MCMH hospital after sustaining multiple critical injuries and significant blood loss. Her current medical condition remains uncertain up to press time.

A police source confirmed to St Vincent Times that the suspect, a serving police officer, is assisting with investigations into the alleged domestic violence incident. The case has raised serious concerns about domestic violence and the potential abuse of power within the police force.

“This is a deeply troubling situation that goes beyond a typical domestic dispute,” said a local community leader who wished to remain anonymous. “When those sworn to protect us become the perpetrators of such violence, it shakes the very foundation of trust in our community.”

The St. Vincent Police Force has not yet released an official statement about the officer’s current status or the specific circumstances leading to the attack.