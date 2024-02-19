Police engage with Georgetown residents to enhance community safety

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Frankie Joseph, led a team of senior officers and other ranks on a walkabout in the community of Georgetown.

Following the walkabout, a town hall meeting was held with residents at Georgetown Secondary School.

Remarks were delivered by the DCP, ACP Trevor Bailey, SOP Hesran Ballantyne, Divisional Commander, and Mr. James Browne, Justice of the Peace.

The objectives of the events were as follows:

Foster a better relationship with residents.

Improve community policing.

Engage residents about ways in which the police can serve them better.

Hear the concerns of the residents.

Discuss the National Firearms Amnesty in 2024.

Several issues were raised by residents, including praedial larceny, response time by the police, the playing of loud and lewd music, and excessive speeding by motorists, among other things.

Similar events would be held in Chateaubelair on February 22 and Edinboro/Ottley Hall on February 29.

“The police are the public, and the public are the police.”

Let’s work together to make our communities safer.

Source : RSVGPF