SVG police warns against political violence

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ADDRESSES POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Fellow Vincentians, As our nation approaches another general election, I call upon every citizen to remember who we are as a people: peace-loving, respectful, and proud of our democracy. Political expression is a right guaranteed to all, but it must never be used as a weapon to harm or intimidate others. No election, no political contest, and no difference in opinion should ever lead us to raise a hand, a stone, or a voice in anger against our fellow Vincentian.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is aware of concerns expressed by members of the public regarding tensions that have surfaced during the election season. The Force continues to monitor all reports of disorderly or disruptive behaviour with diligence and fairness, ensuring that peace and public safety are maintained at every level. We remain committed to addressing any issues that arise with the utmost professionalism and impartiality.

We understand that this is a passionate time in our country’s history. However, I urge all supporters, from every political party and persuasion, to exercise restraint, patience, and understanding. Remember that the colours you wear, the symbols you wave, and the slogans you chant are all expressions of democratic choice. They should not divide us but demonstrate the strength of our democracy.

We must never return to the dark moments of our past, when political violence scarred our communities. Those days taught us valuable lessons. Lessons about the fragility of peace and the responsibility each of us carries to preserve it.

As Commissioner of Police, I want to make it clear that the RSVGPF serves the entire nation. Our allegiance is to the Constitution and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We will not allow partisan politics to influence our actions, our professionalism, or our integrity. Our duty is to safeguard all, regardless of political affiliation, creed, or class.

To the people of this blessed nation, I ask that you let love, not anger, guide your steps. Be your brother’s keeper. Let your words uplift, not inflame. Let us walk together through this election season with discipline, tolerance, and pride in our Vincentian identity.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force stands ready to protect your rights, your safety, and your peace. But the preservation of peace is not the job of the police alone, it is the collective duty of every citizen.

Together, let us prove once again that we are one people, under one flag, guided by the spirit of love and unity.