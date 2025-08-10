RSVGPF, PCCU, & SVG ex-police association boost education

90 Students Awarded Scholarships and Bursaries in 67th Year of RSVGPF Education Initiative

The New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill came alive with applause, smiles, and proud faces on Thursday (August 7, 2025) as 90 students received scholarships and bursaries through one of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ longest-running education support programmes.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force launched its scholarship programme in 1958, initially to assist the children of police officers in pursuing their education. What began as a modest in-house effort has, over nearly seven decades, evolved into a national initiative reaching students in communities across the country. The Police Cooperative Credit Union later came on board, bringing new strength and sustainability to the programme, and in 2018 the SVG Ex-Police Association joined the partnership, widening its reach and deepening its impact.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police in charge of Administration, Mr. Hesran Ballantyne welcomed awardees, parents, and supporters, noting that the theme, “Empowering Youths for Endless Possibilities,” reflects the real mission of the programme: creating pathways for young people to realise their dreams and make meaningful contributions to society. He praised the partnerships that have kept the programme thriving, calling the scholarships and bursaries “hand-ups” that show young people the RSVGPF believes in their potential.

PCCU President Brenton Smith reminded the gathering that education is the key to a brighter future. “By investing in the education of the youth, we are not only empowering them but preparing them for the future,” he said, urging recipients to embrace the opportunity and remain committed to their studies.

SVG Ex-Police Association President Mr. Lenroy Brewster spoke proudly of the Association’s role in the initiative, highlighting that three bursaries were awarded this year through their contribution. Describing the fund as “the best scholarship programme in SVG,” he noted that service to country continues well beyond active duty.

Delivering the feature address, Mrs. Ishanta Mc-Master-Cummings called the theme a fitting one, encouraging students to reflect on how far they have come and to see the day as a celebration not just of their achievements, but of their potential and dreams.

This year’s recipients join a legacy of students who have benefited from this 67-year-old programme, many of whom have gone on to achieve academic and professional success both locally and abroad. The growing number of awardees each year reflects the programme’s reach and its continuing relevance in providing tangible support to families and inspiring students to aim higher.

The event underscored a powerful message: the RSVGPF’s role in the community goes beyond law enforcement. By nurturing talent and investing in education, the Force, along with the PCCU and the SVG Ex-Police Association, is helping to shape a future where today’s students become tomorrow’s leaders.