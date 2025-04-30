Youth Unite for a Cleaner Mesopotamia

Police Youth Clubs Host Earth Day River Clean-Up in Mesopotamia
In celebration of Earth Day, the Police Youth Clubs of Mesopotamia and Richland Park organized a river clean-up along a section of the Mesopotamia River on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
The initiative was conducted in collaboration with Mr. Ardan Tannis, founder and first National Coordinator of the Police Youth Club, and the National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority.
The clean-up covered the stretch of river from the Marriaqua Government School to the bridge opposite the Mesopotamia Police Station. Volunteers collected a total of 15 bags filled with plastic bottles, cardboard, utensils, broken glass, plastic containers, clothing items, and other debris.
Despite the success of the effort, much more work remains. As a result, the clubs have committed to organizing a second clean-up in the near future.
The Police Youth Club continues to build stronger communities through youth development—one program at time.