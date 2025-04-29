Policing Careers Take Center Stage at St. Martin’s School Fair

Giving Back to Inspire the Future!

On Friday, April 25, 2025, personnel from various units within the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), including the Narcotics Unit, Rapid Response Unit, and Special Services Unit, proudly participated in the Career Fair hosted by the St. Martin’s Secondary School.

Students were eager and excited to engage, asking several thoughtful questions about policing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Officers took the time to answer their inquiries, showcase different career paths within the Force, and encourage the next generation to consider a life of service.

A highlight of the day was the participation of three proud alumni of St. Martin’s Secondary School:

– Sergeant Shawn Chandler (Narcotics Unit)

– Sergeant Irackie Huggins (Narcotics Unit)

– Sergeant Roderick John (Special Services Unit)

Their return to their alma mater served as a powerful reminder of the importance of giving back, inspiring students to aim high and make meaningful contributions to society.

We also commend Sergeant Lafleur Williams, the lone female representative and Police Constable Cato, both of the Rapid Response Unit, who proudly represented the RSVGPF and demonstrated the Force’s ongoing commitment to youth development and mentorship.