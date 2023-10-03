St Vincent Port Authority to host national maritime trade symposium

The national symposium, organized by the (SVG) St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, is scheduled to take place on October 3, 2023.

The event will be held at the NIS Conference Room and will commence at 9 a.m., concluding at 3 p.m.

The primary objective of the symposium is to share information and facilitate discussions regarding the ongoing transformations taking place within the cruise and shipping industries.

These changes encompass various aspects, including decarbonization of the maritime space, the digitization of the industry and the cyber security implications as digitization is adopted.

Furthermore, participants will also be afforded the chance to be updated on the Port modernization project and on strategies for maintaining sustainable growth within the cruise industry.

The Minister responsible for Urban Development, local government, and sea ports, Ms. Benarva Browne, Chairman of the SVGPA, Mr. Cerlian Russell and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Carl James are all scheduled to deliver remarks at the event.

The panel will comprise a diverse group of individuals, covering a pertinent range of topics, including:

New Port Development – Lenski Douglas, Deputy Project Coordinator

Decarbonization – Nelson Mojarro of the International Chamber of Shipping

Digitization and Cyber Security – Romel Edwards of Barbados Port Inc

Max Bobys of Hudson Analytics Cruise Development

Robert Bosman of Boskalis