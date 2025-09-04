Cutting-edge scanners, cranes for SVG’s new port

SVG Port Expansion: Safety, Security, and Efficiency

The modernization of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ port is moving full steam ahead, with new state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge technology, and expanded facilities positioning the country as a stronger hub for trade, security, and economic growth.

From fire suppression systems designed to safeguard multimillion-dollar machinery, to air-conditioned road sweepers that protect workers from heat exposure, the emphasis on employee wellness is central to the upgrades.

According to Port CEO Carl James, who spoke with the Agency for Public Information (API), this vision reflects more than infrastructure; it’s about people.

“We are investing in equipment that not only improves efficiency but safeguards our workers,” James explained. “In these times of rising temperatures and unpredictable weather, it is essential to ensure that our people can deliver great service and still return home healthy and energized.”

Security is also being enhanced through the introduction of a world-class rapid-scan container scanner, one of the leading systems in the world. This technology will allow Customs and Excise officers to detect prohibited items such as narcotics, explosives, and firearms while also reducing container clearance times for businesses. “This machine gives us advanced information when cargo lands, helping us balance speed with security,” James said. “It will make trade more efficient, while reinforcing safety for the entire nation.”

Efficiency and productivity are further strengthened with the arrival of a brand-new 120-ton capacity mobile harbor crane, set to arrive in October. Together with an additional crane already in place, the port will be able to manage two ships at once, eliminating costly delays for supermarkets, distributors, and other businesses dependent on imports. This development will significantly shorten turnaround times and ensure goods reach consumers more quickly.

Beyond machinery, the port expansion is also creating opportunities for Vincentians. With a new dedicated freight processing station, additional supervisory and logistics roles are expected to emerge.

James noted that this marks the beginning of a broader transformation in the local workforce, “this is not just about cranes it’s about opportunities,” he emphasized. “We are building efficiency while creating space for Vincentians to step into new career paths, from management to technical operations… We are not just building a port we are building resilience, efficiency, and opportunity for generations to come.”