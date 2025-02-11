VINLEC says “Implement Burn” Sparked Unplanned Outage

In St Vincent, electricity (power) has been restored to several communities spanning Queens Drive to Kingstown in what Vinlec said was an unplanned outage.

Vinlec, in a release, said the power outage was due to an ‘implement burnt’.

On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, several areas between Kingstown and Queen’s Drive experienced disruptions..

We have restored areas within Kingstown, including Murrays Village and Richmond Hill, after an implement caught fire. Unplanned outages occur without warning, and we thank you very much for your patience,” a Vinlec release stated.

In the context of electricity, an “implement” refers to a specific piece of electrical equipment or device used within an electrical circuit, like a wire, switch, light bulb, circuit breaker, or any other component that facilitates the flow or control of electric current.