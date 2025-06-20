Sandals Foundation Provides Computers and Infrastructure Upgrades to Saint Vincent Primary Schools

Approximately 500 students from Leeward District Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, Layou Government School and Buccament Government School are now able to advance their digital literacy skills following recent donations of 50 desktop monitors, 47 chairs and eight (8) tables for the three schools’ computers labs, giving children critical access to technology.

The project, valued at some US $15,000 also involved internet installation, the refurbishing of tables, and the provision of keyboards, computer mice, retail systems and printers – made possible by Sandals Foundation Canadian partners Barter Network Ltd., Compugen Finance Inc., and James Sutton.

Special recipients at Leeward District Seventh Day Adventist Primary School were thrilled to see the opening of the school’s computer lab for the very first time following the handover of 15 desktop computers and accompanying resources, enhancing the learning experience of their 111 students.

At the handover and official opening of the school’s computer lab, the principal at Leeward District Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, Ginette Pierre, said the initiative has provided the students with essential tools needed to bolster their computer literacy in this digital age and has given them a renewed sense of learning.

“At Leeward District, we are preparing our children not only for now, but for eternity. We are living in a digital world, and with online learning and technological advancements, we are now able to help our children learn better. Not only our children, but also our teachers can now advance their work through the use of the internet for research and access to resources,” Ms. Pierre said.

Layou Government School received five (5) 8-ft tables and 20 chairs to accompany 20 desktop computers, and Buccament Government School also received new furniture to accommodate 15 desktop computers.

The principals at Layou Government School (Carmine Williams) and Buccament Government School (Milton Weekes) also echoed the sentiments of Ms. Pierre with regard to the multitude of benefits of students having direct access to computers and Internet connectivity.

“This is the age of information technology and the children today are technology natives,” said Ms. Williams. “Words cannot fully express just how appreciative we are for these tools that will help our students to navigate the digital world with the necessary skills!”

At the recent handover to Layou Government School, General Manager at Sandals Saint Vincent, Tamon Allen, said: “Sandals takes corporate social responsibility very seriously and we are always looking for ways in which we can invest in the communities within which we operate. It’s a symbiotic relationship because in order for the tourism and hospitality industries to flourish, so too must the people!”

Patrice Gilpin, Public Relations Manager at Sandals Foundation, said: “Digital literacy is a major area of focus within the education space. It is very important to build the capacity of students across the Caribbean to confidently navigate a world characterised by technology. By no means should any child be left behind.”

The Sandals Foundation is committed to the growth and development of Caribbean schools, with a number of projects tailored to the creation and strengthening of key programmes and infrastructure, giving students tools that support their psychosocial and academic needs.