The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, departed from the country today to travel to Belem, Brazil, in order to participate in the Amazon Summit.

Gonsalves is set to participate in a gathering of leaders from eight nations encompassing the Amazon rainforest, convened in Brazil, with the aim of addressing urgent issues confronting this vital environment.

The primary focus of the Summit will revolve around the examination of strategies to attract investments, battle deforestation, safeguard the rights and well-being of Indigenous peoples, and promote sustainable development in the context of the challenges posed by climate change.

The conference occurs shortly after the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who pledged to achieve a complete cessation of Amazon deforestation by 2030. This commitment follows a period of extensive environmental degradation and unregulated growth during the tenure of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

During the previous week, Lula made a statement indicating that the objective of the meeting would be to formulate a collective policy for the first time, with the aim of safeguarding the rainforest.

What is the significance of the Amazon?

The Amazon rainforest, an expansive ecosystem spanning eight countries and one territory, is of paramount importance as a significant carbon sink. It plays a vital role in mitigating the climate problem by effectively absorbing carbon dioxide emissions.

According to Luciana Gatti, an atmospheric chemist affiliated with Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research, the process of deforestation contributes to an increase in greenhouse gases within the atmosphere. This phenomenon is typically associated with a decrease in precipitation levels and a rise in temperatures.

According to Gatti, the act of deforestation in the Amazon region is contributing to the acceleration of climate change.

The anticipated date of the Prime Minister’s return to the state is August 9.