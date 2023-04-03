St Vincent Prime Minister postpones visit to the Kingdom of Morocco

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has canceled his planned 7-day visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Gonsalves said the visit would be difficult at this time as several members would not be able to attend work as usual.

Gonsalves said the deputy prime minister, Montgomery Daniel, is in Cuba receiving medical attention, Minister Julian Francis is still recovering from a stroke, and his Finance Minister, Camilo Gonsalves, would be attending the World Bank Spring meetings in Washington.

“I informed the Kingdom of Morocco that I am unable to travel there. I was going to go to London on the 5th, that is, Tuesday, and go to Morocco from London on a visit for about seven days”.

“With Daniel out and Julian still out, for me to go out on a prolonged basis, with the travel time that would have amounted to about ten days, would be difficult. I spoke to the Moroccans; they understood, and in the circumstances, I thought that I should postpone that visit, though agreements that we had made with the delegation when they came to SVG will be pursued nonetheless.”.

Gonsalves said there are several other agreements to be signed, which he will have to do separately.