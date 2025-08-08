St Vincent is expected to have an acting DPP from 1 September to the end of December 2025, following current DPP Sejilla McDowall’s appointment as an acting Judge in Dominica.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Thursday night that the Attorney-General has advised him to tender the necessary advice to the Chief Justice, who chairs the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission of the OECS Supreme Court.

“This is to facilitate the appointment of an experienced lawyer from the private sector in St Vincent and the Grenadines as acting Director of Public Prosecutions from 1 September to the end of December. The current Director of Public Prosecutions, Cecilia McDowell, has been appointed as a temporary judge for a six-month period. I believe she will be assigned to Dominica.”

Gonsalves added that should McDowell’s temporary assignment become permanent, the state will need to decide on a DPP appointment.

“We will know during that six-month tenure whether that assignment transitions from temporary to permanent, and we would then need to make a decision, based on a recommendation by the Attorney-General through the usual consultation processes, regarding someone to be permanently appointed as DPP, should the incumbent not return from her temporary judgeship.”

Gonsalves assured the public that the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office would be well-resourced during the acting DPP’s tenure and beyond.

“I believe it is crucial to address any concerns about this vital office in the judicial system. Regarding those speaking in an uninformed manner about the one or two resignations at the DPP office—specifically, persons further down the line—I urge circumspection and caution against speculation. I see much speculation, yet no one has consulted the Attorney-General or the Minister of Legal Affairs. Therefore, I advise against creating any unnecessary disquiet”.