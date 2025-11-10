Ad image
Problem Child endorses Carlos James at ULP rally

Ernesto Cooke

Shertz James, aka Problem Child, has endorsed ULP’s North Leeward candidate, Carlos James.

James is currently serving as the islands tourism minister and is making his bid for a second term as MP for North Leeward.

During the ULP rally in Chateaubelair on Saturday night, Problem Child assured the party’s supporters that Carlos James possesses a heart as large as his own, and he is committed to doing everything for his people. “I promise you that,” that”,Shertz says.

“This man is my first cousin. I don’t really get mixed up in the politics thing, but I believe in family first, and anywhere my family is, I am there for them.”

James will come up against first-time NDP candidate and CWI president Kishore Shallow.

