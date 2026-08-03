One man inspires groups to protest VINLEC this week

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is facing a mounting “affordability crisis” as citizens and community leaders mobilize against a dramatic surge in electricity costs.

Following a recent one-man protest, several grassroots groups from both the Leeward and Windward sides of the island are expected to converge outside the VINLEC headquarters every morning this week to demand relief from what they describe as “outrageous” fuel surcharges.

The spark for the current unrest lies in a significant contradiction between government promises and utility realities. While Prime Minister Friday had previously suggested that a “cap” would be placed on fuel surcharges mentioning levels of 72 or 77 official communication from the CEO of VINLEC has debunked these claims.

Instead of a price ceiling, the utility company is implementing a “pass through” system, leaving consumers fully exposed to the volatility of global fuel prices.

The call for action has been championed by popular Hot 97.1 SVG announcer 2KoolKris, who urged Vincentians to “stand up” and make “some kind of noise” to force a cap on charges. Kris questioned whether the power of the utility company now outweighs the power of the people, expressing particular frustration over the silence of authorities.

“In the absence of communication you get speculation,” Kris stated, pleading for leaders to provide a long-term plan even if immediate relief is not possible. He also voiced strong opposition to the practice of disconnecting utilities for struggling families, calling it “unacceptable” for mothers and children to be forced into “darkness.

After a three-week period of collaboration via social media , five separate community groups have pledged to merge their efforts. These groups, comprising between 10 to 18 people each, plan to maintain a peaceful presence outside VINLEC headquarters starting at 9:00 a.m. daily this week.

As the surge in electricity costs coincides with hikes in gasoline and diesel prices, many families are reportedly being forced to make “impossible choices” between paying their utility bills and funding their children’s education.

With the protest action set to intensify, the pressure is mounting on both VINLEC and the government to address the “bleeding” of resources both from the utility company and the pockets of the Vincentian public.