Just 15 days before the upcoming general elections, the St. Vincent Public Service Union (PSU) has formally endorsed the New Democratic Party (NDP).

On Wednesday, the PSU and NDP signed a landmark Memorandum of Agreement that places workers’ welfare at the forefront of national development.

The agreement tackles long-standing grievances that have plagued public servants for decades, promising transformative reforms that could reshape the country’s approach to public sector employment.

The agreement includes

Universal pension access for all public servants

Restoration of collective bargaining rights

Establishment of a dedicated negotiation committee

Addressing cost of living pressures through policy interventions

NDP leader Dr. Godwin Friday emphasized the human element behind the agreement. “If you give your life to public service, your country should not abandon you when those years are done”.

PSU President Elroy Boucher didn’t mince words about the current government’s treatment of workers. “We’ve been ignored for too long,” Boucher stated, pointing to repeated unaddressed letters and appeals, particularly concerning non-pensionable workers like community health aides and nursing auxiliaries.

The union specifically cited the 2021 Customs Service Charge increase as a critical turning point, arguing that the government’s decision exacerbated the ongoing cost of living crisis despite widespread opposition from unions and businesses.