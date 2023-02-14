St Vincent public service union launches its website

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union (PSU) has created its website, psusvg.com, in an effort to remain linked in the digital world.

General Secretary Shelly-Ann Alexander Ross stated that the lengthy development of the website will provide internet users with access to information.

Alexander-Ross emphasized that members and potential members no longer need to visit their Mc Kies Hill office to get information and records regarding the PSU; rather, they may simply log on and do so.

The new website, which has more than 2,000 registered members, enables anybody to apply for membership, file complaints or grievances, and stay abreast of the most recent developments. Other perks include legal support and guidance, medical care, training, scholarships for the children of contributing members, and cash loans.

The PSU General Secretary disclosed that the union representing government employees will celebrate its 80th anniversary on February 27 under the theme “Navigating the path forward – 80 years and counting.”

In the evening, the day will be remembered with a presidential award ceremony and cocktail reception at the Methodist Church Hall.

Other scheduled events include the Members/Pensioners Fun Day at Mount Wynne on March 4 and the Boat Ride to Bequia on March 14.

The labor union’s efforts began with their attendance at the Kingstown Baptist Church on February 5.

On Monday, February 13 at 8 p.m., Nice Radio will broadcast the “PSU Speaks” program, during which listeners can call in and voice their thoughts. On Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m., the PSU will have a press briefing at its office.

During the 80th anniversary festivities, the PSU will continue to visit various government agencies as a form of outreach.